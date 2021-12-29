Taiwan Semiconductor Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Taiwan Semiconductor.

Looking at options history for Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 72% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $293,154 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $263,618.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $130.0 for Taiwan Semiconductor over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Taiwan Semiconductor's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Taiwan Semiconductor's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $130.0 in the last 30 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $124.00 $118.3K 96 263 TSM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $125.00 $79.8K 1.3K 121 TSM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $110.00 $66.7K 25.4K 1.6K TSM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $120.00 $48.9K 25.1K 214 TSM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $125.00 $47.7K 13.6K 45

Where Is Taiwan Semiconductor Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,197,630, the price of TSM is down -0.64% at $121.28.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 15 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.