Looking At Carvana's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Carvana (NYSE:CVNA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CVNA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Carvana.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 8% bullish and 91%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $39,785, and 11, calls, for a total amount of $1,097,752..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $237.5 for Carvana over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Carvana's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Carvana's whale trades within a strike price range from $200.0 to $237.5 in the last 30 days.

Carvana Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVNA CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $220.00 $224.5K 241 100 CVNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $230.00 $201.6K 207 312 CVNA CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $200.00 $90.0K 204 120 CVNA CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $200.00 $90.0K 204 100 CVNA CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $200.00 $90.0K 204 80

Where Is Carvana Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 137,054, the price of CVNA is down -2.72% at $227.41.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days.

What The Experts Say On Carvana:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Carvana, which currently sits at a price target of $375.

Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Carvana, which currently sits at a price target of $300.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.