Futu Holdings Whale Trades For December 28

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FUTU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 uncommon options trades for Futu Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 57%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $514,695, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $1,085,810.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $55.0 for Futu Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Futu Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Futu Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $25.0 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

Futu Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FUTU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $50.00 $249.4K 522 2.3K FUTU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $50.00 $172.7K 532 833 FUTU PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $35.00 $171.3K 1.1K 557 FUTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $50.00 $154.2K 532 1.2K FUTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $50.00 $115.4K 532 352

Where Is Futu Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,373,106, the price of FUTU is down -6.53% at $40.64.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

