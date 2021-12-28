Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MARA

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Marathon Digital Holdings.

Looking at options history for Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) we detected 19 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 73% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 26% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $479,501 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $422,971.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $120.0 for Marathon Digital Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Marathon Digital Holdings options trades today is 1253.5 with a total volume of 8,121.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Marathon Digital Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $120.0 over the last 30 days.

Marathon Digital Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MARA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $50.00 $111.0K 387 50 MARA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $104.2K 329 75 MARA PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/31/21 $41.00 $79.8K 1.1K 150 MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/31/21 $37.00 $63.8K 1.6K 2.2K MARA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $52.6K 2.1K 105

Where Is Marathon Digital Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,233,063, the price of MARA is down -10.91% at $35.1.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.