Affirm Holdings Whale Trades Spotted
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 28, 2021 12:11pm   Comments
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AFRM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Affirm Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 27% bullish and 72%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $25,011, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $758,359..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $200.0 for Affirm Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Affirm Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Affirm Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Affirm Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
AFRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $105.00 $177.0K 1.0K 242
AFRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $100.00 $163.0K 266 40
AFRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $110.00 $97.6K 17.8K 137
AFRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $105.00 $73.4K 1.0K 902
AFRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $100.00 $61.9K 5.0K 176

Where Is Affirm Holdings Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 2,321,262, the price of AFRM is down -4.42% at $101.06.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 44 days.

What The Experts Say On Affirm Holdings:

  • Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Affirm Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $140.
  • Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $127

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

