Baidu Whale Trades For December 28

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Baidu.

Looking at options history for Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 69% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $204,755 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $224,187.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $250.0 for Baidu over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Baidu's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Baidu's whale trades within a strike price range from $90.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

Baidu Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BIDU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $145.00 $57.2K 1.0K 165 BIDU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $175.00 $51.9K 3.6K 17 BIDU PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $157.50 $37.0K 28 21 BIDU PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/07/22 $140.00 $33.9K 55 1 BIDU CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $140.00 $29.7K 308 29

Where Is Baidu Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,161,500, the price of BIDU is down -3.12% at $139.28.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

