 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Novavax Whale Trades For December 28
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 28, 2021 10:52am   Comments
Share:
Novavax Whale Trades For December 28

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NVAX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 32 uncommon options trades for Novavax.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 53%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $331,680, and 28 are calls, for a total amount of $1,300,389.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $350.0 for Novavax over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Novavax's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Novavax's whale trades within a strike price range from $65.0 to $350.0 in the last 30 days.

Novavax Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
NVAX PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/31/21 $170.00 $210.2K 659 300
NVAX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $350.00 $179.0K 1.5K 574
NVAX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $140.00 $77.0K 203 121
NVAX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $65.00 $71.4K 300 20
NVAX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/07/22 $105.00 $66.5K 17 10

Where Is Novavax Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 5,560,455, the price of NVAX is up 6.65% at $168.3.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days.

What The Experts Say On Novavax:

  • JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Novavax, which currently sits at a price target of $209.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (NVAX)

51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Novavax Falls Below Support: What Does This Mean For The Vaccine Stock?
34 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
9 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Tesla Leads Automobile Stocks to be Among Wednesday's Top Performers
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novartis Snags Twin FDA Nods, Novavax Positive Vaccine News Continues, Arcutis Psoriasis Application Accepted For Review
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com