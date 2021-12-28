 Skip to main content

NVIDIA Whale Trades Spotted
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 28, 2021 10:21am   Comments
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NVDA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 56 uncommon options trades for NVIDIA.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 39% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $316,289, and 52 are calls, for a total amount of $2,797,484.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $290.0 to $330.0 for NVIDIA over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for NVIDIA options trades today is 8317.53 with a total volume of 320,494.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for NVIDIA's big money trades within a strike price range of $290.0 to $330.0 over the last 30 days.

NVIDIA Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
NVDA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/31/21 $310.00 $566.1K 14.6K 14.0K
NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $300.00 $180.0K 14.9K 243
NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $330.00 $119.5K 3.9K 6
NVDA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $330.00 $118.4K 3.9K 76
NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/31/21 $315.00 $94.7K 14.3K 4.8K

Where Is NVIDIA Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 7,397,005, the price of NVDA is down -0.64% at $307.47.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

