What Are Whales Doing With Moderna
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 27, 2021 3:37pm   Comments
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Moderna.

Looking at options history for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) we detected 30 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $1,761,237 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $957,499.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $500.0 for Moderna over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Moderna's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Moderna's whale trades within a strike price range from $150.0 to $500.0 in the last 30 days.

Moderna Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
MRNA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $150.00 $600.0K 107 262
MRNA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $240.00 $233.1K 1.2K 1.2K
MRNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $440.00 $216.4K 12 11
MRNA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $500.00 $207.2K 654 25
MRNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $400.00 $204.0K 462 152

Where Is Moderna Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 6,792,627, the price of MRNA is down -0.92% at $247.7.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 59 days.

What The Experts Say On Moderna:

  • Cowen & Co. downgraded its action to Market Perform with a price target of $250

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

