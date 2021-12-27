BioNTech Whale Trades For December 27

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on BioNTech.

Looking at options history for BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $192,500 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $300,794.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $380.0 for BioNTech over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for BioNTech options trades today is 369.25 with a total volume of 720.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for BioNTech's big money trades within a strike price range of $200.0 to $380.0 over the last 30 days.

BioNTech Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BNTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $320.00 $73.0K 59 90 BNTX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/07/22 $250.00 $51.0K 246 50 BNTX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/07/22 $250.00 $50.0K 246 150 BNTX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $380.00 $49.6K 57 4 BNTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $260.00 $45.0K 257 9

Where Is BioNTech Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,190,031, the price of BNTX is up 0.36% at $256.21.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 92 days.

What The Experts Say On BioNTech:

HC Wainwright & Co. has decided to maintain their Buy rating on BioNTech, which currently sits at a price target of $366.

Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $294

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

