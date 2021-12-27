Check Out What Whales Are Doing With PANW

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Palo Alto Networks.

Looking at options history for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $303,137 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $530,092.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $410.0 to $800.0 for Palo Alto Networks over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Palo Alto Networks's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Palo Alto Networks's whale trades within a strike price range from $410.0 to $800.0 in the last 30 days.

Palo Alto Networks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PANW CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $565.00 $228.1K 124 174 PANW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $570.00 $84.1K 354 118 PANW PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $410.00 $79.8K 3.3K 768 PANW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $580.00 $73.9K 14 33 PANW PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $410.00 $65.2K 3.3K 819

Where Is Palo Alto Networks Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 523,021, the price of PANW is up 0.58% at $565.04.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.