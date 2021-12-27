 Skip to main content

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With FDX
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 27, 2021 12:43pm   Comments
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on FedEx (NYSE:FDX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FDX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for FedEx.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $179,820, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $572,380..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $350.0 for FedEx over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for FedEx's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of FedEx's whale trades within a strike price range from $200.0 to $350.0 in the last 30 days.

FedEx Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
FDX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $230.00 $273.0K 1.7K 106
FDX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $350.00 $179.8K 29 25
FDX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $200.00 $67.2K 1.1K 16
FDX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $250.00 $54.0K 7.9K 112
FDX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $260.00 $36.6K 5.0K 167

Where Is FedEx Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 610,326, the price of FDX is up 1.24% at $256.97.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 80 days.

What The Experts Say On FedEx:

  • JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on FedEx, which currently sits at a price target of $312.
  • Stephens & Co. has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on FedEx, which currently sits at a price target of $345.
  • Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on FedEx, which currently sits at a price target of $260.
  • Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on FedEx, which currently sits at a price target of $310.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

