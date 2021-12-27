 Skip to main content

Alphabet Whale Trades For December 27
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 27, 2021 12:09pm   Comments
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Alphabet.

Looking at options history for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) we detected 92 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 24 are puts, for a total amount of $1,226,384 and 68, calls, for a total amount of $5,032,059.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $2000.0 to $3300.0 for Alphabet over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Alphabet's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Alphabet's whale trades within a strike price range from $2000.0 to $3300.0 in the last 30 days.

Alphabet Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
GOOGL CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/17/23 $2100.00 $291.5K 0 5
GOOGL CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $2600.00 $231.6K 156 21
GOOGL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $2900.00 $160.8K 90 16
GOOGL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $2850.00 $151.2K 43 16
GOOGL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $3000.00 $150.0K 180 10

Where Is Alphabet Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 297,925, the price of GOOGL is up 0.61% at $2956.18.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 36 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

