This Is What Whales Are Betting On PayPal Holdings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 27, 2021 11:47am   Comments
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on PayPal Holdings.

Looking at options history for PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $336,520 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $316,264.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $260.0 for PayPal Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for PayPal Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of PayPal Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $80.0 to $260.0 in the last 30 days.

PayPal Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
PYPL PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $260.00 $139.5K 1.5K 21
PYPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $180.00 $108.0K 6.6K 585
PYPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/15/23 $190.00 $103.0K 1.4K 31
PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $200.00 $46.4K 18.9K 1.1K
PYPL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $80.00 $44.7K 308 4

Where Is PayPal Holdings Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 2,965,196, the price of PYPL is up 0.02% at $192.04.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 37 days.

What The Experts Say On PayPal Holdings:

  • Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on PayPal Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $220.
  • Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on PayPal Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $225.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Posted-In: BZI-UOA

