Teradyne Whale Trades For December 23

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 12 options trades for Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) summing a total amount of $6,449,626.

At the same time, our algo caught 5 for a total amount of 174,196.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $165.0 for Teradyne over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Teradyne's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Teradyne's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $165.0 in the last 30 days.

Teradyne Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TER CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $1.6M 1.0K 1.0K TER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $1.6M 1.0K 750 TER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $1.4M 1.0K 205 TER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $1.0M 1.0K 434 TER CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $508.5K 1.0K 205

Where Is Teradyne Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 392,907, the price of TER is up 0.9% at $162.35.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

What The Experts Say On Teradyne:

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Teradyne, which currently sits at a price target of $174.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Teradyne, which currently sits at a price target of $161.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Teradyne, which currently sits at a price target of $173.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

