Check Out What Whales Are Doing With WFC
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 23, 2021 2:01pm
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Wells Fargo.

Looking at options history for Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 76% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 23% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $756,061 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $151,694.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $55.0 for Wells Fargo over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Wells Fargo's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Wells Fargo's whale activity within a strike price range from $25.0 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

Wells Fargo Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
WFC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $273.6K 18.2K 579
WFC PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $47.50 $107.8K 9.3K 1.6K
WFC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $47.50 $70.6K 9.3K 2.0K
WFC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $47.50 $70.0K 9.3K 1.9K
WFC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $47.50 $64.2K 9.3K 1.1K

Where Is Wells Fargo Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 7,202,639, the price of WFC is up 0.82% at $48.42.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

