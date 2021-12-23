 Skip to main content

Wix.com Whale Trades For December 23
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 23, 2021 1:20pm   Comments
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with WIX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Wix.com.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $331,860, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $69,750.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $135.0 to $200.0 for Wix.com over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Wix.com options trades today is 402.0 with a total volume of 716.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Wix.com's big money trades within a strike price range of $135.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

Wix.com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
WIX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $135.00 $69.7K 176 25
WIX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $200.00 $42.9K 628 18
WIX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $200.00 $38.2K 628 37
WIX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $200.00 $37.1K 628 56
WIX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $200.00 $36.6K 628 65

Where Is Wix.com Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 341,336, the price of WIX is up 1.55% at $161.47.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 55 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

