9 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Health Care sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVAX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $195.00 $10.5 million 2.2K 3.0K PFE CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $60.00 $32.0K 31.6K 2.5K ABT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $150.00 $30.7K 1.0K 2.2K AVIR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $10.00 $31.1K 1.2K 2.1K ABBV CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $130.00 $38.0K 31.0K 374 BNTX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/07/22 $250.00 $30.9K 95 102 ALGN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $880.00 $116.2K 503 100 JNJ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $170.00 $39.5K 1.7K 50 SRPT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $95.00 $31.5K 3.1K 30

• For NVAX (NASDAQ:NVAX), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 29 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 3000 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $10.5 million, with a price of $3500.0 per contract. There were 2242 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3027 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PFE (NYSE:PFE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 85 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 31659 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2551 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABT (NYSE:ABT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 57 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 192 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.7K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 1020 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2254 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVIR (NASDAQ:AVIR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 112 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 129 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.1K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 1202 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2155 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABBV (NYSE:ABBV), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 80 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.0K, with a price of $475.0 per contract. There were 31091 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 374 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BNTX (NASDAQ:BNTX), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on January 7, 2022. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.9K, with a price of $1240.0 per contract. There were 95 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 102 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ALGN (NASDAQ:ALGN), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 393 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $880.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $116.2K, with a price of $4650.0 per contract. There were 503 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JNJ (NYSE:JNJ), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 176 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.5K, with a price of $790.0 per contract. There were 1705 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SRPT (NASDAQ:SRPT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 57 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $1050.0 per contract. There were 3111 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

