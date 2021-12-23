10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/23/21 $1050.00 $32.3K 9.9K 110.6K TGT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $220.00 $25.0K 12.0K 1.1K CROX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $120.00 $230.8K 1.8K 1.0K BABA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $38.2K 12.0K 428 GME CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $170.00 $41.2K 1.0K 298 GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $55.00 $26.2K 3.4K 275 AMZN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $3180.00 $216.4K 491 188 FVRR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $130.00 $26.6K 126 107 MHO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $60.00 $35.0K 182 103 DKNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/31/21 $39.00 $59.2K 308 80

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $1050.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.3K, with a price of $1275.0 per contract. There were 9957 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 110650 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TGT (NYSE:TGT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 29 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $628.0 per contract. There were 12092 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1101 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CROX (NASDAQ:CROX), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 296 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $230.8K, with a price of $780.0 per contract. There were 1830 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1089 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 393 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.2K, with a price of $1530.0 per contract. There were 12011 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 428 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME (NYSE:GME), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 38 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.2K, with a price of $1085.0 per contract. There were 1081 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 298 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM (NYSE:GM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 85 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $525.0 per contract. There were 3414 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 275 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 29 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 88 contract(s) at a $3180.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $216.4K, with a price of $2475.0 per contract. There were 491 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 188 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FVRR (NYSE:FVRR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 29 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 72 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.6K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 126 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 107 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MHO (NYSE:MHO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 29 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 182 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 103 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on December 31, 2021. This event was a transfer of 62 contract(s) at a $39.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.2K, with a price of $955.0 per contract. There were 308 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 80 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

