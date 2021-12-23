What Are Whales Doing With Applied Materials

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AMAT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Applied Materials.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 54%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $208,400, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $545,100.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $155.0 for Applied Materials over the last 3 months.