Palantir Technologies Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PLTR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 options trades for Palantir Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 64% bullish and 35%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $32,250, and 13, calls, for a total amount of $859,115..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $12.5 to $23.0 for Palantir Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Palantir Technologies options trades today is 15208.5 with a total volume of 46,807.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Palantir Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $12.5 to $23.0 over the last 30 days.

Palantir Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $15.00 $281.6K 13.9K 378 PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $21.00 $89.9K 10.8K 2.6K PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $21.00 $77.0K 10.8K 4.8K PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $12.50 $72.9K 1.9K 130 PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $21.00 $59.6K 10.8K 7.4K

Where Is Palantir Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,078,931, the price of PLTR is down -0.5% at $18.79.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 54 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

