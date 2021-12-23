Check Out What Whales Are Doing With JD

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on JD.com.

Looking at options history for JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $300,888 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $522,452.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $105.0 for JD.com over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for JD.com's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of JD.com's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $105.0 in the last 30 days.

JD.com Option Vo lume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $95.00 $130.8K 2.2K 802 JD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $60.00 $127.0K 5.4K 540 JD CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $80.00 $121.5K 3.4K 525 JD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $70.00 $71.7K 3.7K 59 JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $105.00 $57.6K 2.4K 450

Where Is JD.com Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,322,401, the price of JD is down -9.78% at $66.54.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.