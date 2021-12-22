This Is What Whales Are Betting On DoorDash

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on DoorDash.

Looking at options history for DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 72% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 27% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $238,925 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $268,490.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $110.0 to $270.0 for DoorDash over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for DoorDash options trades today is 82.2 with a total volume of 729.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for DoorDash's big money trades within a strike price range of $110.0 to $270.0 over the last 30 days.

DoorDash Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DASH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/31/21 $110.00 $75.0K 0 82 DASH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $270.00 $64.6K 4 10 DASH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/31/21 $160.00 $54.0K 88 310 DASH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $165.00 $53.2K 4 69 DASH PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $270.00 $51.8K 4 25

Where Is DoorDash Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,044,817, the price of DASH is down -3.56% at $146.21.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 64 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.