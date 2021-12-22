10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/23/21 $1000.00 $48.0K 16.5K 111.4K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/23/21 $3450.00 $57.6K 2.3K 17.9K ABNB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $160.00 $31.2K 3.0K 4.0K F CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $20.00 $46.2K 36.9K 1.8K CCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $25.00 $177.9K 35.5K 1.5K LULU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $400.00 $28.0K 155 611 WYNN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $90.00 $29.8K 3.2K 571 PTON CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $57.3K 1.3K 453 FTCH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $60.00 $76.0K 554 400 RIVN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/23/21 $99.00 $32.8K 70 147

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on December 23, 2021. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $1000.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $1600.0 per contract. There were 16552 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 111482 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on December 23, 2021. Parties traded 48 contract(s) at a $3450.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.6K, with a price of $1201.0 per contract. There were 2357 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17987 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABNB (NASDAQ:ABNB), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 58 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 35 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $890.0 per contract. There were 3012 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4051 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 58 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 280 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.2K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 36917 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1848 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CCL (NYSE:CCL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 30 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 434 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $177.9K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 35542 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1594 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LULU (NASDAQ:LULU), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 394 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 5 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $5605.0 per contract. There were 155 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 611 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WYNN (NASDAQ:WYNN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 30 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 96 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.8K, with a price of $314.0 per contract. There were 3255 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 571 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PTON (NASDAQ:PTON), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 394 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 49 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.3K, with a price of $1170.0 per contract. There were 1321 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 453 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FTCH (NYSE:FTCH), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 758 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.0K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 554 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 400 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on December 23, 2021. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $99.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.8K, with a price of $326.0 per contract. There were 70 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 147 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

