10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/23/21 $340.00 $49.2K 5.9K 9.5K AMC PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/23/21 $31.00 $28.8K 984 9.2K TRIP CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $27.00 $35.4K 2.8K 1.7K GOOGL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/23/21 $2850.00 $42.0K 935 1.1K ROKU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/31/21 $250.00 $26.5K 1.8K 449 BIDU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $170.00 $39.1K 3.2K 207 CNK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $25.00 $81.0K 173 200 PINS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $61.6K 628 71 NFLX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/23/21 $580.00 $26.1K 114 55 DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $155.00 $110.4K 7.8K 47

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding FB (NASDAQ:FB), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on December 23, 2021. Parties traded 534 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 89 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.2K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 5981 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9558 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMC (NYSE:AMC), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on December 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $31.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $144.0 per contract. There were 984 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9298 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TRIP (NASDAQ:TRIP), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 395 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 65 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.4K, with a price of $545.0 per contract. There were 2802 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1740 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOGL (NASDAQ:GOOGL), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on December 23, 2021. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $2850.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $2100.0 per contract. There were 935 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1102 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ROKU (NASDAQ:ROKU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on December 31, 2021. This event was a transfer of 86 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 1829 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 449 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BIDU (NASDAQ:BIDU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 87 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 103 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.1K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 3284 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 207 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CNK (NYSE:CNK), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 87 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.0K, with a price of $810.0 per contract. There were 173 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PINS (NYSE:PINS), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 395 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 70 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.6K, with a price of $880.0 per contract. There were 628 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 71 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NFLX (NASDAQ:NFLX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 2 day(s) on December 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $580.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $2610.0 per contract. There were 114 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 55 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DIS (NYSE:DIS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 759 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 44 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $110.4K, with a price of $2510.0 per contract. There were 7856 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 47 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

