10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/23/21 $900.00 $32.3K 8.0K 39.2K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/23/21 $3400.00 $58.7K 4.5K 13.5K F CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $21.00 $38.6K 71.2K 5.9K GM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $55.00 $27.4K 39.2K 1.8K ELY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $26.00 $204.0K 310 1.2K ABNB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/31/21 $180.00 $79.5K 370 1.1K NIO PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $30.00 $28.8K 49.8K 475 DKS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $130.00 $26.1K 402 444 M CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $24.00 $128.6K 1.6K 430 HLT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $160.00 $31.9K 423 301

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on December 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 24 contract(s) at a $900.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.3K, with a price of $1349.0 per contract. There were 8034 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 39277 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on December 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 27 contract(s) at a $3400.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.7K, with a price of $2175.0 per contract. There were 4536 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13529 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 31 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 787 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.6K, with a price of $49.0 per contract. There were 71286 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5922 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 101 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $272.0 per contract. There were 39222 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1835 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ELY (NYSE:ELY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 31 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1200 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $204.0K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 310 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1266 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABNB (NASDAQ:ABNB), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on December 31, 2021. Parties traded 589 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.5K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 370 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1119 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 87 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 74 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 49895 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 475 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKS (NYSE:DKS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 59 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 194 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 402 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 444 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For M (NYSE:M), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 87 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 384 contract(s) at a $24.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $128.6K, with a price of $335.0 per contract. There were 1698 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 430 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HLT (NYSE:HLT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.9K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 423 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 301 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.