10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/23/21 $172.50 $41.3K 31.2K 77.4K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/23/21 $90.00 $25.7K 16.5K 64.0K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/23/21 $140.00 $153.2K 12.2K 18.9K NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/23/21 $285.00 $48.0K 8.8K 18.2K INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/23/21 $50.00 $29.6K 22.7K 6.9K QCOM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $150.00 $218.0K 7.6K 2.0K MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/31/21 $315.00 $48.0K 579 1.0K CTXS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $110.00 $34.0K 0 830 DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $170.00 $575.0K 145 295 ADBE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/31/21 $530.00 $26.4K 634 136

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on December 23, 2021. Parties traded 285 contract(s) at a $172.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.3K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 31281 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 77478 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on December 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 157 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $163.0 per contract. There were 16525 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 64077 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on December 23, 2021. Parties traded 585 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 86 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $153.2K, with a price of $266.0 per contract. There were 12224 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18903 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on December 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $285.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $480.0 per contract. There were 8875 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18299 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on December 23, 2021. Parties traded 800 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6K, with a price of $37.0 per contract. There were 22799 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6948 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $218.0K, with a price of $109.0 per contract. There were 7609 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2042 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on December 31, 2021. This event was a transfer of 38 contract(s) at a $315.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $1265.0 per contract. There were 579 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1090 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CTXS (NASDAQ:CTXS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 59 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 168 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 830 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DDOG (NASDAQ:DDOG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 87 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $575.0K, with a price of $2300.0 per contract. There were 145 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 295 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ADBE (NASDAQ:ADBE), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 10 day(s) on December 31, 2021. This event was a transfer of 48 contract(s) at a $530.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $552.0 per contract. There were 634 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 136 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

