Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CERN

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CERN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Cerner.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $40,000, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $436,151..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $90.0 for Cerner over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cerner's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cerner's whale activity within a strike price range from $80.0 to $90.0 in the last 30 days.

Cerner Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CERN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $80.00 $105.0K 8.7K 153 CERN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $90.00 $95.9K 3.2K 204 CERN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $80.00 $52.5K 8.7K 53 CERN PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $90.00 $40.0K 6.8K 1.2K CERN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $85.00 $36.0K 114 90

Where Is Cerner Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,170,818, the price of CERN is up 0.1% at $90.58.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days.

What The Experts Say On Cerner:

Morgan Stanley upgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $85

RBC Capital downgraded its action to Sector Perform with a price target of $95

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Cerner, which currently sits at a price target of $95.

SVB Leerink downgraded its action to Market Perform with a price target of $95

