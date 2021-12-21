This Is What Whales Are Betting On Roku

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Roku.

Looking at options history for Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $379,370 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $337,670.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $170.0 to $480.0 for Roku over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Roku options trades today is 304.2 with a total volume of 833.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Roku's big money trades within a strike price range of $170.0 to $480.0 over the last 30 days.

Roku Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ROKU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $340.00 $134.4K 200 50 ROKU PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/23/21 $380.00 $107.7K 0 7 ROKU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $400.00 $87.3K 806 5 ROKU PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $480.00 $76.5K 82 9 ROKU PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $480.00 $74.3K 82 3

Where Is Roku Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,259,169, the price of ROKU is down -1.37% at $224.94.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 58 days.

What The Experts Say On Roku:

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Roku, which currently sits at a price target of $315.

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Roku, which currently sits at a price target of $340.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Roku, which currently sits at a price target of $190.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

