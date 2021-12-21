What Are Whales Doing With Tesla

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Tesla.

Looking at options history for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) we detected 422 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 220 are puts, for a total amount of $16,171,701 and 202, calls, for a total amount of $12,349,537.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $500.0 to $2000.0 for Tesla over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Tesla options trades today is 4575.18 with a total volume of 2,612,320.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Tesla's big money trades within a strike price range of $500.0 to $2000.0 over the last 30 days.

Tesla Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/23/21 $900.00 $296.3K 8.0K 29.2K TSLA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $900.00 $293.4K 9.7K 957 TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/23/21 $890.00 $118.5K 308 1.8K TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/23/21 $900.00 $79.8K 8.0K 30.2K TSLA PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/31/21 $910.00 $77.2K 691 464

Where Is Tesla Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,744,358, the price of TSLA is down -0.58% at $894.68.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 36 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

