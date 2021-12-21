 Skip to main content

NVIDIA Whale Trades For December 21
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2021 10:55am   Comments
NVIDIA Whale Trades For December 21

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on NVIDIA.

Looking at options history for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) we detected 19 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $537,910 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $863,089.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $220.0 to $350.0 for NVIDIA over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NVIDIA's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NVIDIA's whale trades within a strike price range from $220.0 to $350.0 in the last 30 days.

NVIDIA Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/23/21 $282.50 $262.2K 3.4K 1.1K
NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $275.00 $144.2K 5.8K 457
NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/31/21 $275.00 $142.5K 1.9K 698
NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $275.00 $90.9K 5.8K 518
NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/23/21 $275.00 $83.6K 3.4K 250

Where Is NVIDIA Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 13,246,915, the price of NVDA is down -0.65% at $275.38.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 64 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

