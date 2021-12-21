 Skip to main content

What Are Whales Doing With Quidel
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2021 10:42am   Comments
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with QDEL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Quidel.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 72% bullish and 27%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $36,450, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $633,358..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $130.0 to $175.0 for Quidel over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Quidel options trades today is 496.17 with a total volume of 1,044.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Quidel's big money trades within a strike price range of $130.0 to $175.0 over the last 30 days.

Quidel Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
QDEL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $165.00 $119.7K 1.0K 199
QDEL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $160.00 $105.8K 858 50
QDEL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $160.00 $74.6K 858 83
QDEL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $160.00 $70.5K 858 181
QDEL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $160.00 $62.1K 571 23

Where Is Quidel Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 455,620, the price of QDEL is down -5.93% at $164.23.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 58 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

