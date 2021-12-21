Citigroup Whale Trades For December 21

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Citigroup.

Looking at options history for Citigroup (NYSE:C) we detected 21 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 61% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $302,545 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $547,816.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $67.5 for Citigroup over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Citigroup options trades today is 11014.14 with a total volume of 5,527.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Citigroup's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $67.5 over the last 30 days.

Citigroup Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $57.50 $84.1K 44 165 C CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $60.00 $64.8K 74.1K 812 C PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $57.50 $62.1K 161 114 C CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $58.7K 325 20 C PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $67.50 $54.0K 11.4K 50

Where Is Citigroup Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,779,410, the price of C is up 2.13% at $59.52.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 24 days.

What The Experts Say On Citigroup:

Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $82

Odeon Capital upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $69

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Citigroup, which currently sits at a price target of $76.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.