Check Out What Whales Are Doing With COIN
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2021 10:23am   Comments
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with COIN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 45 uncommon options trades for Coinbase Global.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 55% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $1,339,920, and 42 are calls, for a total amount of $1,581,258.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $230.0 to $350.0 for Coinbase Global over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Coinbase Global's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Coinbase Global's whale trades within a strike price range from $230.0 to $350.0 in the last 30 days.

Coinbase Global Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
COIN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $350.00 $1.0M 583 94
COIN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $310.00 $310.0K 299 115
COIN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $260.00 $225.4K 2.1K 1.0K
COIN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $260.00 $74.5K 2.1K 2.0K
COIN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $260.00 $60.2K 2.1K 1.6K

Where Is Coinbase Global Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 557,014, the price of COIN is up 1.79% at $242.31.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 47 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOA

