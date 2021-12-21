 Skip to main content

Apple Whale Trades Spotted
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2021 10:23am   Comments
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Apple.

Looking at options history for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) we detected 33 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 48% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 51% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $71,886 and 31, calls, for a total amount of $1,921,952.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $175.0 for Apple over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Apple's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Apple's whale activity within a strike price range from $120.0 to $175.0 in the last 30 days.

Apple Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/23/21 $170.00 $228.2K 75.6K 40.7K
AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/23/21 $170.00 $175.9K 75.6K 19.8K
AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $170.00 $135.2K 79.8K 232
AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $175.00 $132.1K 17.4K 483
AAPL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/23/21 $170.00 $119.4K 75.6K 4.0K

Where Is Apple Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 11,018,740, the price of AAPL is up 0.64% at $170.84.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 36 days.

What The Experts Say On Apple:

  • B of A Securities upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $210
  • Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Apple, which currently sits at a price target of $200.
  • JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Apple, which currently sits at a price target of $210.
  • Keybanc downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $191
  • Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Apple, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

