Rivian Automotive Whale Trades For December 21
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2021 10:21am   Comments
Rivian Automotive Whale Trades For December 21

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RIVN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Rivian Automotive.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 71% bullish and 28%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $191,075, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $753,309.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $175.0 for Rivian Automotive over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Rivian Automotive options trades today is 1246.45 with a total volume of 4,756.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Rivian Automotive's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $175.0 over the last 30 days.

Rivian Automotive Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
RIVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $100.00 $194.0K 2.6K 807
RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $100.00 $141.2K 2.6K 1.2K
RIVN CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/31/21 $99.00 $88.0K 284 226
RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/23/21 $96.00 $83.7K 809 370
RIVN CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/31/21 $105.00 $82.5K 428 314

Where Is Rivian Automotive Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 2,362,339, the price of RIVN is up 5.28% at $94.73.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 60 days.

What The Experts Say On Rivian Automotive:

  • JP Morgan downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $104
  • Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Rivian Automotive, which currently sits at a price target of $115.
  • B of A Securities downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $170
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $94
  • Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $148

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

