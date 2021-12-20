 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Citigroup Stock Down Over 6% YTD Even As Option Traders Get Bullish
Chris Capre , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2021 4:22pm   Comments
Share:
Citigroup Stock Down Over 6% YTD Even As Option Traders Get Bullish

While most major banks are up double digit percentages this year, Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) is down over 6% year-to-date and is one of the weakest performing stocks in the major bank/financial sector.

This is even as option traders turn bullish on the stock, trading over 173,000 options on the day with over 129,000 calls and more than 43,000 puts (image below).

c_total_option_flows_dec_20.png

This translates to three out of every four options traded today being bullish, and yet, the stock is down 2.09% on the day. 

What Happened: Over the last two weeks, we've seen several analysts give positive ratings to the stock with price targets 15-20% above the current price.

SEE ALSO: Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform on Citigroup

Generally when stocks get upgrades or outperform ratings by analysts, traders take notice and often initiate forward-looking bullish bets on the stock appreciating over the next 12 months.

Citigroup has definitely received its fair share of bullish bets due to these analyst upgrades, but today stands out for a particularly unique option bet for the Jan. 21 expiry.

Of the approximately 173,000 options traded today, over 20,000 are concentrated at two particularly strikes for the upcoming monthly expiry. They are the $60 and $62.5 strikes with over 10,000 contracts traded on each strike (image below).

c_jan_21_option_chain.png

Why It Matters: It is not common for two strikes to have approximately 11% of the total option flows in any given day. And the fact they are almost identical in volume suggests a large trader placed an option spread for the $60/$62.5 strikes.

It also appears the option trader paid the ask price for the $60 strike calls, which would make this spread a bull call spread.

Essentially it means this trader took a rather large option bet ($500,000) the stock will rise above $60 to at least $62.5 by the expiry on Jan. 21 with a potential payout of approximately $1,500,000 if the stock closes above the $62.5 strike.

What's Next: Citigroup has earnings on Jan. 14, which is a week before the option expiry. If the earnings come out bullish, this could propel the stock higher to the $60 and $62.5 strikes by the expiry. If however the earnings come out bearish, the stock may dip down to the key support zone between $56 and $54 before finding solid buyers.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (C)

Looking At Citigroup's Recent Whale Trades
What Are Whales Doing With Citigroup
What Are Whales Doing With Citigroup
Snowflake- A Rare 2021 Exception
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 6, 2021
Citigroup Applies For Chinese Securities License: Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Options Markets Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com