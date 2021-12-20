10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMC CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/23/21 $30.00 $31.0K 11.1K 27.4K BILI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $30.00 $46.8K 3.4K 1.0K RBLX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $95.00 $34.4K 492 859 NFLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/31/21 $620.00 $30.9K 404 784 LUMN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $14.00 $41.9K 15.0K 600 SE PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $190.00 $33.9K 758 587 GOOGL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/23/21 $2800.00 $30.4K 570 459 SKLZ CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $7.50 $39.0K 3.9K 335 DIS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $130.00 $76.5K 9.2K 293 FB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $410.00 $31.2K 7 160

• For AMC (NYSE:AMC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on December 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 220 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $141.0 per contract. There were 11155 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 27431 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BILI (NASDAQ:BILI), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 32 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 494 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.8K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 3437 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1065 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RBLX (NYSE:RBLX), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 115 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 23 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.4K, with a price of $1497.0 per contract. There were 492 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 859 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NFLX (NASDAQ:NFLX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on December 31, 2021. This event was a transfer of 72 contract(s) at a $620.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.9K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 404 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 784 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LUMN (NYSE:LUMN), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 60 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 195 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.9K, with a price of $216.0 per contract. There were 15041 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 600 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SE (NYSE:SE), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 60 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 26 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.9K, with a price of $1305.0 per contract. There were 758 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 587 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOGL (NASDAQ:GOOGL), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 3 day(s) on December 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $2800.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.4K, with a price of $3046.0 per contract. There were 570 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 459 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SKLZ (NYSE:SKLZ), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 60 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 3974 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 335 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DIS (NYSE:DIS), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 396 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 74 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.5K, with a price of $1035.0 per contract. There were 9281 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 293 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FB (NASDAQ:FB), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 207 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 34 contract(s) at a $410.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $920.0 per contract. There were 7 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 160 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

