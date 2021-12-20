10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/23/21 $900.00 $75.8K 9.5K 41.8K RIVN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/23/21 $90.00 $35.0K 3.1K 13.6K AMZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/23/21 $3300.00 $50.4K 1.1K 4.6K VLTA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $10.00 $39.5K 1.8K 2.2K M CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/23/21 $23.50 $116.9K 6 2.2K MAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $21.00 $86.0K 395 2.0K NCLH PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $30.00 $285.0K 14.0K 1.7K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $115.00 $53.5K 2.6K 1.0K DKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/31/21 $30.00 $42.9K 1.2K 1.0K GM CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $55.00 $69.0K 2.1K 729

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on December 23, 2021. Parties traded 41 contract(s) at a $900.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.8K, with a price of $1840.0 per contract. There were 9533 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 41838 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on December 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 3180 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13676 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on December 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 15 contract(s) at a $3300.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.4K, with a price of $3350.0 per contract. There were 1192 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4642 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VLTA (NYSE:VLTA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 1976 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.5K, with a price of $20.0 per contract. There were 1893 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2259 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For M (NYSE:M), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on December 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1946 contract(s) at a $23.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $116.9K, with a price of $61.0 per contract. There were 6 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2254 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MAT (NASDAQ:MAT), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.0K, with a price of $43.0 per contract. There were 395 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2004 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NCLH (NYSE:NCLH), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 32 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $285.0K, with a price of $950.0 per contract. There were 14014 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1733 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 32 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 67 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.5K, with a price of $800.0 per contract. There were 2630 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1049 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on December 31, 2021. Parties traded 468 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.9K, with a price of $91.0 per contract. There were 1279 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1023 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM (NYSE:GM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 60 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.0K, with a price of $345.0 per contract. There were 2189 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 729 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.