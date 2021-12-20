10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/23/21 $170.00 $47.5K 51.0K 93.8K MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $87.50 $133.6K 12.1K 2.0K SPWR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $21.00 $66.6K 209 1.2K QCOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/31/21 $160.00 $31.9K 545 448 ENPH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $150.00 $69.6K 1.1K 418 MA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $310.00 $321.2K 1.7K 401 PYPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $200.00 $88.2K 8.0K 303 NVDA PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $270.00 $964.6K 2.1K 287 SQ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $170.00 $43.6K 6.6K 151 LTCH CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $2.50 $48.0K 0 150

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on December 23, 2021. Parties traded 161 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.5K, with a price of $295.0 per contract. There were 51031 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 93892 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $87.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $133.6K, with a price of $267.0 per contract. There were 12182 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2028 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SPWR (NASDAQ:SPWR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 179 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 193 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.6K, with a price of $345.0 per contract. There were 209 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1232 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on December 31, 2021. Parties traded 269 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.9K, with a price of $118.0 per contract. There were 545 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 448 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ENPH (NASDAQ:ENPH), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 168 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.6K, with a price of $415.0 per contract. There were 1122 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 418 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MA (NYSE:MA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $321.2K, with a price of $3211.0 per contract. There were 1771 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 401 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 396 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.2K, with a price of $2205.0 per contract. There were 8099 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 303 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 179 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 265 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $964.6K, with a price of $3640.0 per contract. There were 2191 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 287 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ (NYSE:SQ), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 26 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.6K, with a price of $1680.0 per contract. There were 6609 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 151 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LTCH (NASDAQ:LTCH), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 60 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $480.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 150 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.