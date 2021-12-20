 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2021 11:38am   Comments
This Is What Whales Are Betting On MongoDB

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MDB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for MongoDB.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 53%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $521,770, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $181,029.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $230.0 to $770.0 for MongoDB over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for MongoDB options trades today is 261.44 with a total volume of 509.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for MongoDB's big money trades within a strike price range of $230.0 to $770.0 over the last 30 days.

MongoDB Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
MDB PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $360.00 $169.1K 268 38
MDB CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $460.00 $74.7K 190 15
MDB PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $360.00 $71.0K 268 76
MDB PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $370.00 $58.0K 79 12
MDB CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $720.00 $53.8K 128 23

Where Is MongoDB Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 221,861, the price of MDB is down -2.71% at $484.37.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 78 days.

What The Experts Say On MongoDB:

  • Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on MongoDB, which currently sits at a price target of $560.
  • Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on MongoDB, which currently sits at a price target of $585.
  • Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on MongoDB, which currently sits at a price target of $660.
  • Mizuho has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on MongoDB, which currently sits at a price target of $490.
  • Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on MongoDB, which currently sits at a price target of $525.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

