What Are Whales Doing With BP
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2021 11:37am   Comments
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on BP (NYSE:BP).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for BP.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 58%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $153,431, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $549,789.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $30.0 for BP over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for BP's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of BP's whale activity within a strike price range from $15.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

BP Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
BP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $22.00 $150.0K 8.6K 300
BP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $15.00 $106.5K 3.2K 100
BP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $30.00 $71.2K 1.3K 301
BP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $25.00 $69.0K 24.7K 778
BP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $30.00 $48.8K 1.3K 95

Where Is BP Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 13,171,026, the price of BP is down -2.95% at $25.52.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

