Looking At Expedia Group's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Expedia Group.

Looking at options history for Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $455,988 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $207,962.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $145.0 to $170.0 for Expedia Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Expedia Group's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Expedia Group's whale activity within a strike price range from $145.0 to $170.0 in the last 30 days.

Expedia Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EXPE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $170.00 $121.5K 936 43 EXPE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $160.00 $112.5K 258 81 EXPE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $170.00 $75.4K 936 578 EXPE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $150.00 $62.6K 850 28 EXPE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $170.00 $59.1K 936 39

Where Is Expedia Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 716,575, the price of EXPE is up 0.67% at $160.38.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 52 days.

What The Experts Say On Expedia Group:

UBS downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $173

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

