Novavax Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Novavax.

Looking at options history for Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) we detected 35 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 34% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 65% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $378,676 and 29, calls, for a total amount of $1,235,200.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $440.0 for Novavax over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Novavax's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Novavax's whale trades within a strike price range from $70.0 to $440.0 in the last 30 days.

Novavax Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVAX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/31/21 $190.00 $179.5K 207 86 NVAX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $440.00 $167.4K 3 8 NVAX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/23/21 $250.00 $96.0K 3.1K 424 NVAX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $250.00 $90.8K 6.6K 662 NVAX PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $360.00 $80.2K 10 21

Where Is Novavax Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,040,145, the price of NVAX is down -1.0% at $215.15.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

