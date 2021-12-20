 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What Are Whales Doing With Apple
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2021 10:23am   Comments
Share:
What Are Whales Doing With Apple

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Apple.

Looking at options history for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) we detected 66 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 19 are puts, for a total amount of $976,030 and 47, calls, for a total amount of $3,011,276.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $182.5 for Apple over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Apple options trades today is 34463.3 with a total volume of 571,125.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Apple's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $182.5 over the last 30 days.

Apple Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/23/21 $175.00 $211.2K 96.0K 13.2K
AAPL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/07/22 $167.50 $205.9K 10.1K 8.4K
AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/23/21 $172.50 $183.2K 48.1K 9.9K
AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/31/21 $172.50 $136.6K 14.0K 2.5K
AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/23/21 $175.00 $126.0K 96.0K 25.9K

Where Is Apple Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 19,275,416, the price of AAPL is down -1.34% at $168.84.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 37 days.

What The Experts Say On Apple:

  • Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Apple, which currently sits at a price target of $200.
  • B of A Securities upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $210
  • Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Apple, which currently sits at a price target of $200.
  • JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Apple, which currently sits at a price target of $210.
  • Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Apple, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

The Only Gift Card for Giving Stock! Share More Than a Holiday Present with Stockpile
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street; Crude Oil Down 4%
Is A 'Giant iPad' What Apple Needs To Not Be A 'Laggard' In The Home Market?
USPS Begins Accepting Apple Pay For Online Payments
9 Semiconductor Themes For 2022: Automotive Chip Shortage, Strong Cloud Demand, AI/ML Powering Metaverse And More
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com