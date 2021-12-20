Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MELI

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MELI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for MercadoLibre.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $702,516, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $522,192.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $240.0 to $1960.0 for MercadoLibre over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for MercadoLibre options trades today is 173.56 with a total volume of 510.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for MercadoLibre's big money trades within a strike price range of $240.0 to $1960.0 over the last 30 days.

MercadoLibre Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MELI PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $900.00 $426.0K 882 426 MELI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/07/22 $1100.00 $96.0K 0 16 MELI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $240.00 $92.8K 21 1 MELI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $240.00 $92.4K 21 2 MELI PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/23/21 $1960.00 $81.8K 0 1

Where Is MercadoLibre Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 53,952, the price of MELI is down -0.42% at $1182.6.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

