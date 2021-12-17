10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $40.00 $48.0K 59.4K 4.3K BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/23/21 $195.00 $66.0K 1.7K 2.6K GSL CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $17.50 $33.8K 1.8K 1.4K ETN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $170.00 $40.0K 998 1.3K AAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $22.00 $123.5K 31.8K 497 DAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $41.00 $81.1K 5.2K 248 NKLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $15.00 $57.0K 759 152 GXO PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $85.00 $42.0K 295 102 DE PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/31/21 $345.00 $25.6K 2.2K 43 AXON PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $155.00 $36.9K 10 22

• For UBER (NYSE:UBER), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 35 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 240 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $199.0 per contract. There were 59452 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4395 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BA (NYSE:BA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 6 day(s) on December 23, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.0K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 1753 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2640 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GSL (NYSE:GSL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.8K, with a price of $338.0 per contract. There were 1814 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1400 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ETN (NYSE:ETN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 35 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 998 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1304 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAL (NASDAQ:AAL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 247 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $123.5K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 31827 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 497 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DAL (NYSE:DAL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 185 contract(s) at a $41.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.1K, with a price of $438.0 per contract. There were 5226 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 248 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKLA (NASDAQ:NKLA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 763 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.0K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 759 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 152 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GXO (NYSE:GXO), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 295 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 102 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DE (NYSE:DE), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on December 31, 2021. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $345.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $640.0 per contract. There were 2284 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 43 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AXON (NASDAQ:AXON), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 63 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 22 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.9K, with a price of $1680.0 per contract. There were 10 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.