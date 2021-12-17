10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $950.00 $70.8K 6.8K 60.9K RIVN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $95.00 $36.8K 4.8K 32.8K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/23/21 $125.00 $57.0K 2.4K 1.5K GT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $18.00 $122.5K 14 1.5K MDC PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $50.00 $151.7K 25 1.3K PTON CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/31/21 $41.00 $36.8K 38 603 AMZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/31/21 $3500.00 $42.0K 5.3K 591 BBBY CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $14.00 $50.6K 1.2K 508 ABNB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $150.00 $231.7K 1.0K 269 NIO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $30.00 $25.9K 12.1K 251

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 109 contract(s) at a $950.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.8K, with a price of $650.0 per contract. There were 6883 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 60992 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 388 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.8K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 4841 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 32892 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 6 day(s) on December 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 291 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.0K, with a price of $196.0 per contract. There were 2449 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GT (NASDAQ:GT), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 63 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $122.5K, with a price of $245.0 per contract. There were 14 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MDC (NYSE:MDC), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 35 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1320 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $151.7K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 25 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1320 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PTON (NASDAQ:PTON), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on December 31, 2021. Parties traded 125 contract(s) at a $41.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.8K, with a price of $295.0 per contract. There were 38 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 603 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on December 31, 2021. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $3500.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $4200.0 per contract. There were 5342 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 591 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBBY (NASDAQ:BBBY), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 247 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.6K, with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 1284 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 508 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABNB (NASDAQ:ABNB), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 118 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $231.7K, with a price of $1545.0 per contract. There were 1019 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 269 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 63 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 74 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.9K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 12145 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 251 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

