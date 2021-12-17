 Skip to main content

Pfizer Whale Trades For December 17
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 17, 2021 12:37pm   Comments
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Pfizer.

Looking at options history for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) we detected 31 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 64% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $244,943 and 27, calls, for a total amount of $1,345,730.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $70.0 for Pfizer over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Pfizer's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Pfizer's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $70.0 in the last 30 days.

Pfizer Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

 

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
PFE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/23/21 $63.00 $171.8K 7.4K 3.3K
PFE PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $65.00 $112.0K 730 481
PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $60.00 $80.5K 16.4K 188
PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $55.00 $72.9K 57.2K 2.8K
PFE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $55.00 $71.2K 20.8K 541

Where Is Pfizer Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 40,109,447.00, the price of PFE is down -3.18% at $59.3.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 46 days.

What The Experts Say On Pfizer:

  • Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $60
  • Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Pfizer, which currently sits at a price target of $60.
  • Mizuho has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Pfizer, which currently sits at a price target of $56.
  • BMO Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $60
  • Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Pfizer, which currently sits at a price target of $54.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

