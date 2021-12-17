 Skip to main content

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With AFRM
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 17, 2021 12:35pm   Comments
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AFRM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 28 uncommon options trades for Affirm Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 28% bullish and 71%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $1,370,518, and 15 are calls, for a total amount of $800,527.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $180.0 for Affirm Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Affirm Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Affirm Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $60.0 to $180.0 in the last 30 days.

Affirm Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

 

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
AFRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $135.00 $652.2K 1.3K 10
AFRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/23/21 $92.00 $147.2K 61 697
AFRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $100.00 $120.7K 762 14
AFRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/23/21 $100.00 $99.5K 779 409
AFRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $140.00 $95.2K 2.1K 35

Where Is Affirm Holdings Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 6,342,916.00, the price of AFRM is down -0.12% at $99.12.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 55 days.

What The Experts Say On Affirm Holdings:

  • Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $127
  • Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Affirm Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $140.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

